Sustentabilidad Socio-Ambiental de la Actividad Inmobiliaria

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Sostenibilidad ambiental y sociocultural para mejorar el diseño en la arquitectura del paisaje

Sustainable development has been defined by various scholars and practitioners since its initial formal conception in 1987. Authors have written about its necessity, its principles, and the indices that aim to measure its ecological, social, and economic parameters (also known as the three pillars of sustainability or the ‘triple bottom line’). 1 There have also been theoretical and practice-based translations of sustainable development principles into the physical planning and design of urban and rural landscapes.

However, a majority of these focus on individual pillars of sustainability, with environmental aspects taking precedence. Popular initiatives such as Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEE…